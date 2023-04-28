Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.82, but opened at $75.00. Hub Group shares last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 52,510 shares traded.

HUBG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Hub Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.