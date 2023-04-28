Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 33.5% in April

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,196.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $95,118. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

