Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 33.5% in April

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSON shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Global

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,196.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $95,118. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HSON traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.42. 2,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $43.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The firm’s services include complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.