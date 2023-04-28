Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.77

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.77 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 72569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.56) to €10.50 ($11.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

