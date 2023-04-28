ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.62

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $22.57. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 4,992,874 shares traded.

IBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,427,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,729,000 after buying an additional 87,352 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 2,562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 777,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 748,100 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 15.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

