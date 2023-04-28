ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.62

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.62 and traded as high as $22.57. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 4,992,874 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Read More
