IDE Group (LON:IDE) Trading 3.6% Higher

IDE Group Holdings plc (LON:IDE – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.50 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.50 ($0.91). 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.87).

IDE Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13.

IDE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDE Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides network, hosting, and managed services to public and private companies in the United Kingdom. Its cloud and hosting services include co-location, private and public, hybrid cloud, and cloud migration; network and connectivity service includes cloud connectivity, multi-protocol label switching, local and wide area network, and distributed denial of service protection services; collaboration services comprise hosted telephony and unified communication; managed services include remote infrastructure management, tech bars and on-site resources, field and smart hands, threat protection, and professional services; and device management services comprise procurement, configuration and integration, deployment, management, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.