IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 115.17%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

