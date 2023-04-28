IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.22. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.25-8.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IEX stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.32. 695,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,972. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth $205,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

