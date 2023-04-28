iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.61

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00005441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $130.20 million and $5.72 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,518.97 or 0.99913695 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

