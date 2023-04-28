Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a growth of 4,362.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIKF opened at $0.68 on Friday. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

