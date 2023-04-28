Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.91 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion.

Illumina Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ILMN traded up $4.31 on Friday, hitting $208.70. 249,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,194. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.65. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $309.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.70.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

