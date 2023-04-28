Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.
Illumina Stock Down 3.1 %
ILMN traded down $6.57 on Thursday, reaching $204.39. 1,417,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,355. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
