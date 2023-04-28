IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) PT Raised to $27.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IMAX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

