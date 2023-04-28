Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Immunocore by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 849,662 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Immunocore by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455,329 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth $16,429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Immunocore stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $58.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.11 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

