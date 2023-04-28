ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $5.21. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 5,081,563 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 100.18% and a negative net margin of 204.93%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

