Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/20/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00.

4/18/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$88.00.

4/17/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

4/13/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

4/12/2023 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$82.00.

3/27/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00.

3/27/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00.

3/21/2023 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/10/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00.

3/7/2023 – Imperial Oil had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$69.54. 736,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.33. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$52.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.7949029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

