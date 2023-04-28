Imperial Oil (IMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/20/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00.
- 4/18/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$85.00 to C$88.00.
- 4/17/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$77.00 to C$80.00.
- 4/13/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00.
- 4/12/2023 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$82.00.
- 3/27/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$84.00.
- 3/27/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$74.00 to C$72.00.
- 3/21/2023 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/10/2023 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$80.00.
- 3/7/2023 – Imperial Oil had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Veritas Investment Research.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$69.54. 736,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,322. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.33. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$52.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.83. The company has a market cap of C$40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of C$14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.7949029 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Announces Dividend
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
