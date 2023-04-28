Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 207,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 417,002 shares.The stock last traded at $50.07 and had previously closed at $51.16.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.64%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $212,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 204.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Imperial Oil by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,154,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,815 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Imperial Oil by 15.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.
