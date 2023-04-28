IMS Capital Management Sells 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IMS Capital Management cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 2.5% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 0.1 %

BA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,139. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.71.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

