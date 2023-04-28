IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,419.03

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $82,419.03 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

