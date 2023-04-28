InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 933.4% in April

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 933.4% from the March 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
InflaRx Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 104,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,926. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $7.25.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of InflaRx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 132.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in InflaRx by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InflaRx
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is Vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo, and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
