Innoviz Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 163,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,192% compared to the typical volume of 4,952 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVZ. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of INVZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innoviz Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

