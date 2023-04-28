Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) COO Buys $53,566.24 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) COO Ryan Blake bought 4,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $53,566.24. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ryan Blake also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Ryan Blake purchased 1,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $13,490.00.
BCB Bancorp Stock Performance
BCB Bancorp stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $194.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.
BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.
Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 37,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on BCBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.
