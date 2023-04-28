Insider Selling: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

