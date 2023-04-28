Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,374.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KIDS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.07. 10,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,689.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. Research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

