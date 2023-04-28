Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells $112,140.12 in Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $136.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.20. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

