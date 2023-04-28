Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells 4,852 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Street Whaley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06.

On Friday, February 3rd, Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,658,372. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $162.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $367.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

