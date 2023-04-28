Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Major Shareholder Sells $3,499,431.60 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 90,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $3,499,431.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,877,838 shares in the company, valued at $381,679,660.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nsv Partners Iii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 21st, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 8,642 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $324,161.42.
- On Thursday, April 13th, Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 71,446 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,165,528.26.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $36.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of -0.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
