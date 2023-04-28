Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.01%.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

