Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

About Integer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integer by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Integer by 2.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Integer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Integer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.