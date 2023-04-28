Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.
Integer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integer (ITGR)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.