Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75 to $0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $396 million to $400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $404.78 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.43 to $3.51 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 496,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,332. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $62.99.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.17.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 95.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

