Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of IART opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.00%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $214,719.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

