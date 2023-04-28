Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) PT Raised to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.67.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock worth $1,746,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 1,880.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 568,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

