Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Up 1.4 %
Intellicheck stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,589. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
About Intellicheck
