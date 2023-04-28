Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Up 1.4 %

Intellicheck stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 10,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,589. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

See Also

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.