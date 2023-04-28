International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,987 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $113,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

