International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.69. 58,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,289. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

