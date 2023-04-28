International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $769,000. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.66. 222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.