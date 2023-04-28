Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $41.18 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $41.18 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00019484 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00060066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,144,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,640,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.