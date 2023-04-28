Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $39.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

