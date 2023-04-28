Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Short Interest Update

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Intrum AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 135 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Intrum AB (publ) stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.17.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

