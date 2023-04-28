Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Cut by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Intuit by 9.7% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $429.16 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.81.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

