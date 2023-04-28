Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after buying an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,042,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,827,000 after purchasing an additional 345,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,150,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $304.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $251.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

