InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

InvenTrust Properties stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 210,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.37. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

A number of analysts recently commented on IVT shares. TheStreet upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at $121,000. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.