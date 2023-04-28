Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4,311.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 34,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,608. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $167.41.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

