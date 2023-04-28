Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 26,876 shares.The stock last traded at $156.88 and had previously closed at $157.62.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.