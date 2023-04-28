Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 26,876 shares.The stock last traded at $156.88 and had previously closed at $157.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,026 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

