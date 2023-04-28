Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.41. 1,085,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

