Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 4,115 shares.The stock last traded at $24.25 and had previously closed at $24.63.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $890.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QVML. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,064,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,047,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

