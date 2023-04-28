Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NuVasive (NUVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA):

4/27/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – NuVasive was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/11/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – NuVasive is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 466,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,457. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

