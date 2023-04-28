Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EQT (EQT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EQT (NYSE: EQT):
- 4/28/2023 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $53.00.
- 4/24/2023 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – EQT is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – EQT was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.
- 3/27/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – EQT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $48.00.
- 3/7/2023 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/7/2023 – EQT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
EQT Price Performance
EQT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. 9,169,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.