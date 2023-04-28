ioneer (NASDAQ:IONR) Shares Up 2.7%

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.23 and last traded at $8.01. 10,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 23,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

ioneer Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Get ioneer alerts:

Institutional Trading of ioneer

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ioneer stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ioneer were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ioneer

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.