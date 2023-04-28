IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB) Trading Up 0.2%

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGB – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.33 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 9,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (ESGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund actively invests in a wide range of corporate, government, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities, while aiming to maintain a portfolio modified duration to worst within 2.5 years of its benchmark.

