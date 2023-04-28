iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,401,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531,321 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 24.1% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $160,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.94. 303,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,625. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

